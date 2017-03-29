Fatal fire victim ID’d as former reporter, community activist

A A

The victim in Tuesday’s house fatal fire has been identified as former Columbian reporter and community activist Brian Willoughby, his family confirmed Wednesday.

Willoughby was found dead inside his Vancouver house Tuesday evening by firefighters responding to a blaze at the residence.

Willoughby worked at the paper from 1990 to 2002. He went on to champion a variety of good causes, including children’s mental health, tolerance of diversity and housing the homeless. He was most recently the director of community benefit at Legacy Health.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.

A passerby reported the blaze at the residence, 516 W. 30th St., at 6:42 p.m. and notified dispatchers that there was someone still inside the burning Carter Park house.

Crews tried to enter the house through the front door in an attempted rescue effort, but they were met by extremely high heat and low visibility and were forced out, Vancouver Fire Department spokesman Darrin Deming said.

Two pets, a dog and a cat, also died in the fire.

The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.