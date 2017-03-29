Fatal Vancouver house fire was electrical, accidental

A A

Investigators say a problem with a lamp or cellphone charger in a bedroom sparked the house fire where a Vancouver man and his pets were found dead Tuesday evening.

Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli said fire investigators, with the help of a police dog team from the Portland Police Bureau, determined the electrical fire was accidental.

Firefighters found Brian Willoughby, 56, along with a cat and dog, dead inside the house at 516 W. 30th St. in the Carter Park neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 6:40 p.m.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office was still working Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of Willoughby’s death.

Scarpelli said the fire did about $75,000 in damage to the house.