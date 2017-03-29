Letter: Cut down on alcohol in Camas

A A

Currently within Camas’ downtown area there are 17 businesses with liquor licenses. Some are retail, such as Safeway, some are associated with fine eateries, such as Miss Nola’s, and others are tavern/bar establishments, of which there are six. Apparently there are plans for an additional four businesses with liquor licensing, bringing the total to 21 licensed establishments within the downtown area.

Camas is promoted, and rightfully so, as a “family-friendly” small city where one can shop, go to the theatre (which, by the way, sells beer and wine) and have a fine meal. In addition, Camas has a good core of health and wellness businesses such as chiropractic, naturopathic, mixed martial arts and a gymnastics/dance academy (both very family oriented).

Why would we in Camas, where we pride ourselves on our small-town charm and family-friendly culture, want to change that by adding what seems to be an endless amount of places to drink beer, wine or hard liquor? What message are we trying to pass to our children ?

I encourage anyone with concerns in this regard to contact the Camas city government. Voice your opinion through phone calls, emails or by attending a Camas City Council meeting.