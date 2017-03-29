Letter: Thanks to Herrera Beutler

A A

Our congresswoman, Jaime Herrera Beutler, was one of a dozen or so moderate Republicans who had the guts to publicly pull support for the Trump/Ryan health care plan. Her reasons, unlike those of the House Freedom Caucus, were sound — the plan would indeed have done great harm to the children in our congressional district through its deep cuts to Medicaid.

But her stand has consequences far beyond our district. Millions of Americans, including me, can sleep a little easier knowing that the protections of the Affordable Care Act will remain in place a while longer. This liberal Democrat thanks her.