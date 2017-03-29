Letter: Will Trump presidency survive?

A A

“Trump’s War on Washington” is Time magazine’s recent cover story. It shows President Trump literally breaking up the Washington Monument.

Do you, too, still have trouble imagining 5,000,000 protesters the day after Trump was inaugurated? Not just nationwide, but worldwide. Some of whom carried placards calling for his impeachment. Perhaps the president has trouble believing they weren’t really his supporters. Don’t you sometimes wonder if Trump thinks he was enthroned as king, not inaugurated as president? Might that be why he is so suspicious of the judicial branch of our government?

Evidence continues to mount that he may have already committed numerous impeachable offenses. Each day brings new evidence that Trump is unqualified for the office of president. Where does his paranoia come from? What will it mean if Republicans are unable to replace Obamacare? What will the fallout be if the Trump election team is revealed to have colluded/worked together with the Russian government?

In other words, how much longer can the Trump presidency survive?