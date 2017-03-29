Oregon hiker brings dehydrated bear to wildlife rehab center

A A

PORTLAND — A black bear cub found emaciated and dehydrated by a hiker along an Oregon trail near Salem is recovering after the man drove it to a wildlife rehab center.

Forty-one-year-old Corey Hancock spotted the bear while he was heading back from a hike Monday evening.

He tells the Oregonian/OregonLive he found the cub not moving and barely breathing. He says he didn’t see the bear’s mother and waited around before finally taking the cub to Turtle Ridge Wildlife Rehab, which had been closed but opened up to accept the bear.

Charles Harmansky-Johnson of Turtle Ridge says the bear is being treated and has already shown significant signs of improvement.

Wildlife officials are urging those who come across what appear to be abandoned baby animals to call authorities before attempting to move them.