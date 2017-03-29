Oregon mother injured at 2015 Easter egg hunt files lawsuit

A A

PORTLAND — An Oregon mother who was injured during an Easter egg hunt last year is suing the event organizers who she is accusing of failing to control the crowd.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Rachel Townsend of Hillsboro, Ore., filed her $112,000 lawsuit last week against The Hatter’s Easter Extravaganza organizers in Clackamas.

Townsend says her knee was injured during the 2015 event after overly excited Easter egg hunters, some who she suspects were not registered for the event, pushed her to the ground while she tried to find her niece. The mother says her meniscus and part of her cruciate ligament in her left knee were torn. She has since undergone surgery.

The money from the lawsuit would help cover her medical expenses and her time off-work.

The event organizers declined to comment.