Port of Camas-Washougal names new District 3 commissioner

WASHOUGAL — The Port of Camas-Washougal appointed Larry Keister as the new District 3 commissioner Tuesday. Keister will take over for Bill Macrae-Smith, who resigned his position on Feb. 8. Keister will complete Macrae-Smith’s term, which runs through Nov. 28.

Keister has experience working in development and planning with past and current port projects.

Commissioners John Spencer and Bill Ward made the decision to appoint Larry Keister during a special meeting Tuesday following a six-week period in which interested parties were given tours of the port and interviewed at a public meeting. Six applicants were up for the open commissioner position.