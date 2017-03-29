Price: Administration plans to undo parts of ACA

A A

WASHINGTON — In his carefully calibrated testimony before House appropriators, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price made one thing clear Wednesday: The administration is still intent on dismantling parts of the Affordable Care Act even if Republicans lack the votes to rewrite it.

Time and time again, Price invoked the pledge he has made repeatedly to lawmakers since President Donald Trump selected him for his post. “What we’re committed to is making sure the American people have access to affordable coverage,” he told Rep. Rosa DeLauro (Conn.), the top Democrat on the Appropriations subcommittee on labor, health and human services, education, and related agencies.

But under intense questioning from Democrats, Price outlined how his department could make insurance plans cheaper by scaling back several federal mandates, including what the ACA currently defines as “essential benefits” in coverage. And he refused to say whether the administration will keep providing cost-sharing subsidies for insurers participating in the federal marketplace. The multibillion-dollar infusion is critical to maintaining the system’s stability, insurers say.

At one point, DeLauro asked Price whether the administration wanted to “repeal or strengthen and improve” the 2010 health-care law.

“We believe that the current law has harmed many individuals,” the secretary replied.

“So you will continue to move at repeal, is what I gained from that conversation,” she responded.

Even before House Republicans withdrew legislation last week that would have jettisoned key aspects of the ACA, White House officials had pledged to pursue a “phase two” through executive action. This stage could cover everything from how aggressively the government promotes enrollment under the law to what sort of financial support it gives to prop up the ACA marketplace.

Insurers are particularly anxious to know whether the cost-sharing subsidies that help lower-income people to afford their out-of-pocket costs, which House Republicans have challenged in court as illegal, will continue. According to the Congressional Budget Office, those federal payments will total $7 billion this year and $10 billion in 2018.

Price initially indicated Wednesday that the individual mandate remained in place, telling the panel, “So long as the law’s on the books, we at the department are obliged to uphold the law.” Yet later in his testimony, he clarified that choosing not to enforce the mandate was different from abolishing it.