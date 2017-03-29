Rules pitched to limit rowdiness at Three Pools, Opal Creek

A A

SALEM, Ore. — Forest Service officials are proposing a series of regulations aimed at reducing damage from increasingly large crowds in some areas of the Willamette National Forest.

The Statesman Journal reports the steps include an alcohol and campfire ban in certain areas, along with increased restrictions on where people can camp. Fines for breaking the rules would run from $50 to $250 per citation.

The Three Pools Recreation Site is the poster child for the issue. Once a little-known swimming hole, the emerald pools have been overrun by growing crowds and marred by trash, vandalism and drunken behavior.

Forest officials say Opal Creek Trail, Elk Lake and the Breitenbush River have faced similar problems.

The Forest Service is taking comment on the proposals from April 3 to 14. Officials hope to have the rules in place before summer.