Trump taps Christie to lead addiction panel

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is vowing to step up efforts to combat the nation’s opioid crisis, and he’s tapped New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to lead the fight.

Trump convened an emotional roundtable Wednesday with Christie, members of his Cabinet, law enforcement chiefs, recovering addicts and advocates. It was the first public event tied to the launch of a new addiction commission that Christie, a longtime Trump friend and formal rival, will chair.

Trump promised during his campaign to stop drugs from “pouring” into the country, and said the new group would work with local officials, law enforcement, medical professionals and addicts to improve treatment options, prevent people from getting hooked and stop the flow of drugs across the border.