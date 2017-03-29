Vancouver man involved in fatal Oregon crash

A A

A Vancouver man was involved in a fatal crash in Eastern Oregon on Tuesday.

Dmitriy L. Ryabchinskiy, 39, was driving a tractor-trailer south on Highway 11 northeast of Pendleton, Ore., about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when he was sideswiped by a northbound 2008 Ford Explorer, Oregon State Police reported.

The Explorer then drove off the shoulder of the roadway and rolled on its top, police said. The driver of the Explorer, Kalli Rae Thompson, 27, of Bismark, N.D., was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another tractor-trailer, also traveling south, struck the debris from the Explorer. A hazardous materials team responded due to a diesel spill and the highway was closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing, Oregon State Police Lt. Mark Duncan said, but there is no indication that Ryabchinskiy was at fault.