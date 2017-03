A A

Skyler McKenzie’s goal after just 14 seconds had the Portland Winterhawks off to a perfect start.

The rest of Wednesday’s game didn’t go so well.

Prince George beat Portland 6-1 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Hockey League first-round playoff series.

Prince George led 3-1 after the first period and never looked back.

Portland hosts Game 4 Thursday at 7 p.m.