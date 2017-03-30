Clark Talks: Ruling on county zoning plan, Olympia update

A A

This week’s episode of Clark Talks, The Columbian’s weekly podcast, explores the state growth management board’s recent ruling on the county zoning plan and brings you another update from Olympia.

The podcast features county reporter Jake Thomas chatting with local land-use attorney Jamie Howsley and Tim Trohimovich, the director of planning and law for the Seattle-based environmental group Futurewise, about the future of the Clark County Comprehensive Growth Management Plan. A state land-use board dismissed challenges to the plan by rural landowners group Clark County Citizens United while upholding challenges posed by environmental groups.

Then, state politics reporter Lauren Dake talks to Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, about her ongoing efforts to end taxes on the sale of feminine hygiene products, or to allocate those funds to the support services for victims of domestic violence.

Finally, Clark Talks hosts Katie Gillespie and Dameon Pesanti chat with features news coordinator Ashley Swanson, who shares a sampling of upcoming events to help you plan your weekend. The events featured are:

• Alpacapalooza, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 17402 N.E. Delfel Road; free, $6 for parking. www.alpacawa.org

• GamesStorm, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Red Lion Hotel on the River — Jantzen Beach, 909 N. Hayden Island Drive, Portland; $45 for Friday and Saturday, $30 for Sunday, $75 for full weekend; $20 for ages 6 to 14, free for ages 5 and younger. www.gamestorm.org

• Brew Fest for MS, 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Brickhouse Bar and Grill, 109 W. 15th St., Vancouver; $15 for 21 and older. www.facebook.com/TeamRoadKillMS

• Ridgefield First Saturday: Murder Mystery, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Overlook Park, South Main Ave. and Pioneer St., Ridgefield; free. http://ridgefieldwa.us/event/murder-mystery

• Umbrella Festival, 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 N.E. Alberta St., Portland; $20 to $40; $12 for ages 12 and younger. 503-719-6055 or www.albertarosetheatre.com

