Flynn to seek immunity to testify in Russia investigations

WASHINGTON — Former national security adviser Mike Flynn has told investigators that he’s willing to be interviewed as part of inquiries into alleged contacts between the Trump administration and the Russian government in return for immunity from prosecution.

A congressional official confirmed on condition of anonymity that Flynn made the offer. The Wall Street Journal reported that Flynn made the offer to the FBI and two congressional committees.

“Gen. Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit,” Robert Kelner, a lawyer for Flynn, said in statement late Thursday.

Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, was forced out of the Trump administration after it was revealed that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. after Donald Trump’s victory.

FBI Director James Comey has told Congress that the bureau’s probe “includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”

The House and Senate intelligence committees are investigating allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including any contacts between Trump associates and Russia.

Flynn’s lawyer suggested immunity is justified because his client is “the target of unsubstantiated public demands by members of Congress and other political critics that he be criminally investigated.”