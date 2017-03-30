Ilani Casino adds two more restaurants

A A

Just a few days after announcing the addition of Michael Jordan’s Steak House and Line & Lure Seafood Kitchen and Tap, the Ilani Resort Casino today said it’s adding sushi and high-end cocktails to the menu.

Located on the Cowlitz Indian Reservation in north Clark County, the $510 million casino’s restaurant line-up will now include Rose & Thorn, a high-end bar and restaurant, and Longhouse, a raw bar, sushi and noodle shop.

While there’s still no word on whether patrons will find a buffet, they can expect to now choose from an array of options: steak, seafood, sushi and “upscale international street food.”

The casino, west of Interstate 5 at Exit 16, is being jointly developed by the Cowlitz Tribe and the Mohegan Tribe in Connecticut.

When completed, the casino is expected to have 15 restaurants, bars and retail outlets. Other restaurants far made public so far include Chef Jet, associated with celebrity chef Jet Tila, as well as Tom’s Urban, Muze, Bar 360, VIP Lounge, Chef Jet, and Food Market, which features Starbucks, Smashburger, Italia and more.

“We are proud to have been selected as two of the elite restaurants within Ilani,” Shawn Ellis, founder and CEO of Rose & Thorn and Longhouse, said in a prepared statement. “The location and setting of Rose & Thorn will allow us to showcase our unique twist on upscale handmade craft cocktails and homemade finished desserts, while the Longhouse boasts a more casual vibe with fresh sushi and seafood offerings. We are excited to share both with the guests of Ilani and look forward to the grand opening in the spring.”

At one end of the main bar, patrons will see six “al pastor” spindles, where hand-carved-to-order meats will cook over open flame. At the opposite end of the bar, there will be a stylish dessert finishing station.

Along with the meats and desserts, Ellis said patrons will be able to dine on steam-kettle-roasted seafood from the Pacific Northwest and will boast an “impressive bar program,” featuring a wide selection of bourbons and other spirits, some stored in authentic wooden casks.

The Longhouse will also offer an expansive bar but will take a different approach with its decor and menu, featuring ocean-fresh handcrafted sushi from the Pacific Northwest and authentic handmade noodle dishes, as well as signature meatballs. The 40-foot bar extending through the restaurant can seat up to 42 people and instead of bourbon and spirits in casks, one of the main attractions will be sake.

The Longhouse also will display original Salish artwork set among natural-cut timber, black metal pendant fixtures and ocean blue accents.

“The addition of these two restaurants allows us the ability to have something for everyone at Ilani. Both dining options boast impressive menus with unique flavors, and we are excited to welcome them to the property,” said Kara Fox-LaRose, general manager of Ilani.

Three retailers inside Ilani have also been named: Marshall Rousso, offering apparel for women as well as shoes, accessories and handbags; Ruby Blue, offering jewelry, handbags, gift items and accessories; and The Cowlitz Trading Post, offering unique logo items, gifts, electronics, sundries and other items.

With 368,000 total square feet, the casino includes 100,000 square feet of gaming space with 2,500 slots, 60 high-limit slots, 80 gaming tables, five high-limit tables; and a 2,500-seat meeting and entertainment venue.