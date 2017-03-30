Long Beach razor clam closure continues

A A

OLYMPIA — Razor clam digging is open today through Sunday, alternating between Mocrocks and Copalis beaches.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the four days of digging — the first of the season on morning tides — after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.

Long Beach and Twin Harbors remain closed, because they have not met state testing requirements for marine toxins, said Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for the agency.

The clams must test with fewer than 20 parts per million of domoic acid, a natural marine toxin, on two consecutive samplings before harvest is allowed.

Long Beach tested at 9 parts per million on March 12, but 21 parts per million on Monday.

Digging is allowed today and Saturday at Mocrocks and Friday and Sunday at Copalis.

Low tides are -0.5 feet at 9:47 a.m. Friday, -0.5 feet at 10:40 a.m. Saturday and -0.1 feet at 11:39 a.m. Sunday.

All state fishing licenses expire on Friday. Diggers will need a 2017-18 license beginning Saturday.

An annual razor clam license costs $14.10. A three-day license is $9.70.

Digs alternating between Copalis and Mocrocks tentatively are scheduled April 13 through 16 and April 27 through 30.