Leavitt touts city’s achievements

During the 2017 State of the City address, Vancouver Mayor Tim Leavitt noted how he keeps using the same quote from President Abraham Lincoln in speeches and was doing it again.

“You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today,” said Leavitt, quoting Lincoln. “I’m pleased to note that this city council’s actions largely reflect the wisdom of our 16th president.”

Noting that it was his seventh and final State of the City address before stepping down as mayor at the end of the year, Leavitt used his roughly half-hour speech on Thursday to highlight the proactive approach he and the council have taken on the ongoing housing, public safety, infrastructure and economic development issues the fast-growing city faces.

Leavitt spoke to about 300 people who gathered at the newly renovated Artillery Barracks Building at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site for the address. Leavitt highlighted how the council passed a plan to add 61 new positions in the Vancouver Police Department by 2020 and has revitalized its plan to annex areas in its urban growth area.

He also said that 2017 will be the first full year of revenue for the city’s street funding initiative that’s expected to bring lights and traffic signals.

Leavitt hailed the city’s response to the housing crisis, specifically the passage of Proposition 1 by voters last year, which created an affordable housing property tax levy.

“Passage of Proposition 1 was a tremendous statement of our community values, and I hope you are as proud of Vancouver as I am for this,” he said.

However, Leavitt noted that the city still had work to do on issues of homelessness and housing affordability, as well as maintenance of neighborhood parks. He also said that while the city’s bonded debt had been halved to about $100 million in the last six years, Vancouver’s revenues lag inflation.

Leavitt said that “Vancouver is open for business,” stating that the city issued more than 9,600 building permits valued at $265 in addition to over 2,400 business licenses.

“So the proof is obvious and the facts are clear, our city is experiencing a renaissance of economic activity,” he said.

Leavitt said he was particularly pleased about a business license the city would be issuing to RealWear, a Silicon Valley company that makes head-mounted tablets for industrial workers. The mayor announced that the company had signed a letter of intent with Fort Vancouver National Trust to open offices in the room Leavitt was speaking in.

Leavitt trumpeted how downtown Vancouver would finally have a grocery store and that work is proceeding on a planned mixed-use development of the city’s waterfront park that will include hotels, housing, restaurants and other amenities along the Columbia River. He said that by the end of 2018 residents will be able to enjoy the park.

“I’m telling you, it’s going to be great,” said Leavitt, imitating President Donald Trump to laughter. “It’s going to be really, really great. It’ll make your head spin.”

During his speech, Leavitt made a point of praising city council and other public officials in attendance.

“Guess what? We are going to rebuild our relationship with the Clark County elected officials,” he said, referencing the previously strained relationship between the city and county.

While the city has made progress, Leavitt said that it should aspire for even more. But he said doing so would be difficult and require help from the community.

“Nothing good comes easy,” he said.