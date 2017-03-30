New truck dealership to hold open house

A A

Ridgefield – The new Western Star truck dealership will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13 at the dealership, 600 S. 56th Place, Ridgefield.

The open house will offer lunch and provide tours of the new dealership. At noon, Western Star Trucks North America President Kelley Platt, representatives from Daimler, which makes Western Star trucks in Portland, and Ridgefield City Manager Steve Stuart will speak to the crowd.

The dealership had a soft opening in March, and is currently open 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.