Prep highlights: Swartz’s home run gives Evergreen walk-off 6-5 win

What a day for Trevor Swartz.

The Evergreen baseball team’s No. 3 hitter went 3-for-4 with two extra-base hits, including a walk-off solo home run in the seventh to lift the Plainsmen to a 6-5 victory over Kelso in a battle of the 3A Greater St. Helens League’s lone undefeated teams.

The Plainsmen now sit alone atop the 3A GSHL at 4-0 and 5-2 overall. Kelso falls to 3-1 in league.

Swartz also picked up the victory in relief, tossing 11/3 innings, and also scored a pair of runs.

Kelso tied it up 5-5 with a three-run sixth, in part because of two outfield errors by Evergreen.

But the play of the game, Plainsmen coach Chad Burchett said, happened in the top of the seventh when Evergreen right fielder Luke Allen robbed Kelso’s Cheyton Whitright of a would-be go-ahead home run to lead off the half-inning.

“He was well above the fence,” Burchett said of Allen’s grab.

The catch kept the game tied. In the next half inning, Swartz’s one-out walk-off homer extended Evergreen’s inning streak to four games.

Josh Hibbard went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Ryan Logan was 1-for-3 with three RBI for Evergreen.

Stars of the day

• Luke Bruno, Camas baseball: Went 2 for 3 with a triple and 4 RBI in a 13-3 win over Heritage.

• Antonio Flores-Hernandez, David Warne, Mountain View soccer: Combined for both goals including the winner in the 53rd minute as the Thunder beat Hudson’s Bay 2-1.

• Gavenn Saftich, Skyview boys soccer, scored on free kick from 30 yards with six minutes left in a 2-1 win over Union. Skyview played the final 30 minutes with 10 players after a red card.

• Justice Holcomb, Woodland softball, went 2-for-4 with three RBI in the Beavers’ 10-6 nonleague win over La Center.

• Sean Larkins, Seton Catholic boys soccer, had two goals and two assists in the Cougars’ 5-1 win over Stevenson.

• Delaney Patterson, Prairie girls golf: Was medalist with a 40 at Cedars in the Falcons’ win over Woodland.

• Kaia Oliver, Ridgefield softball, struck out 15 batters and went 1-for-3 with a run scored and RBI in the Spudders’ 4-2 nonleague win over 4A Union.

• Megan Muffett, La Center softball, hit a grand slam to account for all of La Center’s seventh-inning runs in a 10-6 loss to 2A Woodland.

• Mikelle Anthony, Skyview softball, went 4-for-5 with a run and two RBI in the Storm’s 10-9 loss to Heritage.

• Owen Clayton, Prairie boys soccer, scored the eventual winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Kelso.

• Alli Bailey, Evergreen softball, went 3-for-5 with a double, triple, four runs and two RBI in a 21-3 win over Fort Vancouver.

• Taylor Entenman, La Center girls golf, was the medalist with a 45 as La Center beat King’s Way Christian at Tri-Mountain.

• Nate Beed, La Center boys track and field, not only swept the 1,600 and 3,200 in 1A Trico meet with Seton Catholic and Castle Rock, but he also won the high jump with a personal-best 6-feet-2.

• Isaiah Smith, Battle Ground baseball, went 2 for 5 with a double and three RBI as the Tigers beat Union 11-2.

• Gavin Lee, Heritage boys track and field, threw javelin a state-best 186 feet, 10 inches in a dual meet with Union. That mark also is a personal-best for Lee.