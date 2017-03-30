Suspect in Vancouver double homicide arrested in Portland

A A

Police officers and U.S. Marshals arrested a man suspected of killing two in east Vancouver on March 19.

The Vancouver Police Department said agents with the Marshals Service and Portland Police Bureau officers located and arrested Arkangel D. Howard, 31, in Portland on Thursday.

Tactical officers and marshals responded in the Portsmouth Neighborhood of North Portland earlier Thursday, and took Howard into custody without incident, according to the Portland police.

Vancouver detectives then interviewed Howard, and he was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

Howard is suspected of killing two Portland-area men: Allen J. Collins, 37, and Jason D. Benton, 42.

Officers and paramedics were called to a house in the 1500 block of Northeast 140th Avenue that day earlier this month for a report of gunfire, according to police.

At the house, officers found the two men shot dead.

The Vancouver police said Howard will be brought to Clark County to face charges.

The investigation is ongoing, the police said, and the department asked anyone with information related to the case to contact Detective Barb Knoeppel at 360-487-7436 or Detective Lawrence Zapata at 360-487-7420.