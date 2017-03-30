Three arrested after Ridgefield burglary

A A

Three burglary suspects were arrested Wednesday night in Ridgefield after law enforcement pursued them in a vehicle and chased them on foot.

A resident at 2021 S. Osprey Drive in Ridgefield called 911 just after 9 p.m. to report that she was upstairs, home alone, and could hear noises at the lower level of the residence, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The caller, still on the phone with a dispatcher, was confronted by the suspects who then took her phone and broke it, according to the sheriff’s office. They left with an unknown amount of property.

A Ridgefield police officer responded and saw the suspect vehicle leaving the area and initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle crashed a short distance later and three men inside fled on foot, deputies reported.

A sheriff’s deputy responded to the area located one suspect after a short foot chase and took that suspect into custody.

Law enforcement with the assistance of the sheriff’s office police dog searched the area for the remaining two suspects. The dog tracked the suspects to a large swampy area east of where the crash occurred and located the two suspects hiding in a clump of brush. They, too, were taken into custody.

The names of the suspects were not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office Major Crimes Unit responded to assist the Ridgefield Police Department.