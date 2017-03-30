Three in Clark County arrested in ICE operation

A A

Three people were arrested in Clark County over the weekend during a federal operation targeting criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants and immigration fugitives in the Pacific Northwest.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted the operation in Alaska, Oregon and Washington during a three-day period that ended Monday.

The operation targeted criminal aliens who pose a public safety threat and individuals who have violated the nation’s immigration laws, the agency said. That included people who re-entered the country after being deported and immigration fugitives ordered deported by federal immigration judges.

In all, 84 people were arrested during the operation; the majority were men from Mexico who had criminal histories. Others arrested were from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Brazil, Laos, the Philippines, Western Samoa, Myanmar and Russia.

“This operation highlights our commitment to promoting public safety through the pursuit of targeted criminals residing in the US illegally,” Brian Wilcox, acting field officer for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, said in a press release. “Our officers will continue in their efforts to create safer communities by identifying and removing those not willing to comply with U.S. laws.”