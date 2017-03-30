Vague trade plan after Trump’s tough talk

A A

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has submitted a vague set of guidelines to Congress for renegotiating the North American Free Agreement with Mexico and Canada, disappointing those who wanted a major overhaul of a decades-old trade deal that Trump described as “disaster” during the presidential campaign.

In an eight-page draft letter to Congress, acting U.S. Trade Rep. Stephen Vaughn wrote that the administration intends to start talking with Mexico and Canada about making changes to the pact, which took effect in 1994.

Trump and other critics blame the agreement for wiping out U.S. manufacturing jobs because it allowed companies to move factories to Mexico to take advantage of low-wage labor.

The letter spells out few details and sticks with broad principles. But it appears to keep much of the existing agreement in place, including private tribunals that allow companies to challenge national laws on the grounds that they inhibit trade — a provision that critics say allows companies to get around environmental and labor laws.

The draft also contains some provisions that were part of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-country Asia-Pacific trade agreement negotiated by the Obama administration but rejected by Trump for possibly hurting U.S. workers.

“We’ve got a long ways to go,” Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown said. “President Trump made big promises to working people in Ohio, and I’m ready to work with him to deliver on those promises or hold him accountable if he doesn’t.”

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross confirmed in an interview on CNBC that the draft letter had come from the administration. He told CNBC that the administration wants to update how products qualify for tariff-free status, noting that some auto parts made outside the United States, Canada and Mexico can now qualify for this special status due to the agreement’s outdated rules.

“It is a backdoor way for non-NAFTA goods to take advantage of NAFTA,” Ross said.