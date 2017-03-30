Winterhawks beat Cougars to tie up series

A A

Matt Revel scored two third-period goals as the Portland Winterhawks rallied for a 5-4 win over Prince George on Thursday at the Memorial Coliseum to knot up the Western Hockey League first-round playoff series at 2-2.

Portland heads north to Prince George for Game 5 on Saturday, with Game 6 back in Portland on Monday.

Prince George scored the first two goals of the game, and Portland came back with the next three.

Evan Weinger and Skyler McKenzie each scored in the first period to tie the game at 2-2, and Keegan Iverson’s goal at 8:20 into second put Portland ahead.

Prince George scored two late goals in the second for a 4-3 advantage.

Revel’s game-tying goal came at 8:54 in the third, and he scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection with about 4:30 to play.

Caleb Jones had four assists, and Cody Glass two for Portland.