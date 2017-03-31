Death Notices

Borroz, Angelica L., 26, Vancouver, died March 27, 2017. Cascadia Cremation & Burial Services, 360-213-2060.
Burkhalter, Evelyn L., 92, Vancouver, died March 26, 2017. Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel, 360-892-6060.
Leffel, Dorothy Mae, 90, Vancouver, died March 26, 2017. Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel, 360-892-6060.
Linchevskiy, Justin Michael, Vancouver, stillborn March 5, 2017. Brown’s Funeral Home, 360-834-3692.
Wong, Kennedy, 77, Vancouver, died March 27, 2017. All County Cremation and Burial Services, 360-718-7948.