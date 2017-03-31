Father, son found dead in Longview apartment

A A

LONGVIEW — Authorities say a father and son in southwestern Washington are dead in an apparent homicide-suicide.

The Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2nFXQZA) 34-year-old David Michael Pittore-Montiel and 7-year-old Michael Landon Pittore-Montiel were found dead Thursday. An autopsy will be conducted to determine their causes of death.

Police say they had responded to a Longview apartment complex after someone reported a man exhibiting suicidal behavior.

Arriving officers say they heard two gunshots while outside the apartment and secured the area before breaking into the residence, where they found the two bodies.

Michael had attended first grade at Northlake Elementary School.

Longview School District Superintendent Dan Zorn says counselors are available at the school to provide support for students and staff.