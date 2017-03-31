Letter: Hands off other people’s money

I, too, like Calvin Stroop, would like to thank Gov. Inslee (“Inslee, Ferguson stand up for us,” March 22, Our Readers Views), for giving us the second-highest gas tax in the nation. Low-income people are hit the hardest by this tax, which is 49.4 cents per gallon.

Inslee has also proposed a carbon cap-and-trade. Where would industries and trucking companies get this money? Consumers pay everything; it’s just another hidden tax. It didn’t work for Australia; they abandoned it.

There are over 200 Washington state government agencies. Inslee could cut their budgets 5 percent and there would be plenty of money for schools, and we would never know the difference. But liberals never seem to get enough of other people’s money.

 
