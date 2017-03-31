Letter: Hands off other people’s money

A A

I, too, like Calvin Stroop, would like to thank Gov. Inslee (“Inslee, Ferguson stand up for us,” March 22, Our Readers Views), for giving us the second-highest gas tax in the nation. Low-income people are hit the hardest by this tax, which is 49.4 cents per gallon.

Inslee has also proposed a carbon cap-and-trade. Where would industries and trucking companies get this money? Consumers pay everything; it’s just another hidden tax. It didn’t work for Australia; they abandoned it.

There are over 200 Washington state government agencies. Inslee could cut their budgets 5 percent and there would be plenty of money for schools, and we would never know the difference. But liberals never seem to get enough of other people’s money.