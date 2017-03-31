Letter: Who speaks for the unborn?

A A

I have to agree with Doug Moe (“Time to end legal abortion,” March 24, Our Readers Views).

I am a woman, an only child who married and had five children, who are all grown up now. I do have a right about decisions and my body. However, who speaks for the unborn child? No one.

I have talked with many women who have taken the abortion route, thinking that was the best way, who regretted it years later.

I am reminded of the bumper sticker I saw on a car that read, “You’re a hero if you save a whale — save a baby and you go to jail.”