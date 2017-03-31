Lyft driver accused of Seattle-area sex assault

SEATTLE (AP) — A driver for the ride-hailing company Lyft has been arrested in Washington state on suspicion of sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled woman.

KING-TV reported Thursday that the 40-year-old driver was arrested earlier this week and released on a $150,000 bond.

Court documents say the suspect had started driving the woman regularly in December.

The alleged sexual assault took place on March 20 after the driver had dinner with the 22-year-old woman at a restaurant.

He’s accused of driving her to a park in Woodinville, about 15 miles northeast of Seattle, where he chocked and sexually assaulted her.

Lyft spokeswoman Alexandra LaManna says the suspect has been banned from using the service and the company has been cooperating with authorities in their investigation.

The suspect faces rape and assault charges.