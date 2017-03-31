Oregon AG asked to probe solar industry sale tactics

A A

PORTLAND — Consumer advocates have asked state Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to investigate sales practices in the solar industry.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the Washington, D.C.-based Campaign for Accountability requested the investigation after reviewing nearly 60 consumer complaints filed with the Oregon Justice Department since 2012.

The advocates said the complaints show a pattern of deceptive sales practices, with some solar companies misleading customers about potential energy savings and the true cost of installing panels.