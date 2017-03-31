Oregon dog gets temporary stay of execution after outcry

A A

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A hearings officer will decide whether an Oregon dog must be put down for attacking a horse.

The Daily Courier reports the case of a pit bull named Kron sparked a public outcry in Josephine County and on social media.

The county Board of Commissioners initially ordered Kron to be euthanized before reversing course after the public campaign to save him. They unanimously agreed to send the case to a hearings officer, who is a local attorney.

Kron attacked the horse three weeks ago near Merlin. Veterinarian Todd Bershad says the 30-year-old mare suffered an 8-inch cut over its nasal bone.

An online petition started on the dog’s behalf describes the injury as a small laceration that didn’t require medical attention. The petition has more than 17,000 supporters.