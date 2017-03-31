Public’s help sought in locating missing Brush Prairie woman

A A

The Clark County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a Brush Prairie woman who went missing early Thursday morning after leaving her home.

Deputies are looking for 37-year-old Shandee Forest Crowley who may be driving a green 2016 Jeep Patriot with Washington license plate AXK 2864.

Crowley was reportedly not feeling well and left her residence with the family dog — a brown Labrador and pit bull mix — to purchase medication from an all-night pharmacy. Deputies said it doesn’t appear she ever arrived at the pharmacy, and family reported her missing later that morning.

Her family believes her disappearance is out of character and are concerned for Crowley’s welfare, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crowley is described as a white female, standing 5-feet-3-inches tall and 140 pounds. She has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who spots Crowley or the missing vehicle should call 911.