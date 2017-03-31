STA sales tax increase starts Saturday

A A

A sales tax increase of a tenth of a penny for Spokane transit goes into effect on Saturday after voters last fall approved the additional funding for major improvements to bus services over the coming decade.

Spokane Transit Authority is going to use the new funding along with grants to build up the bus system and carry more passengers.

This year’s sales tax increase will be followed by a second increase of a tenth of a penny on April 1, 2019.

Both taxes would expire at the end of 2028 unless extended by voters.

The increased sales tax would raise more than $200 million during that time.

The chief improvement under the STA Moving Forward plan is the creation of a Central City Line from Browne’s Addition through downtown and the University District to Spokane Community College, a distance of six miles.

The rapid transit line would run on sleek electric buses with advance ticket purchases, low threshhold boarding and greater station amenities.

The line is expected to draw new development around it.

STA officials are counting on a $54 million Small Starts federal grant to pay for the $72 million development and construction cost.

But that federal grant program was proposed for elimination by the Trump Administration in an initial budget proposal for 2018.

State grant money has also been awarded for development of the line.

In addition to a Central City Line, STA plans new and expanded park and ride lots, an expanded transit center at SCC and a new West Plains transit center along Interstate 90 at the Medical Lake exit. Phase 1 of the West Plains center is scheduled for 2018.

Spokane Valley would get a new or expanded park and ride near the Spokane Valley Mall among other improvements.

A new through-line would run from Five Mile to Moran Prairie. Five Mile has an existing park and ride, and now Moran Prairie would get a new park and ride as early as 2019.

While those are some of the major improvements, STA is already planning a series of smaller upgrades starting in May.

Those changes include extending nighttime service on Saturdays beyond 11 p.m.

Weekend bus frequency to Airway Heights is going to increase during peak travel hours starting in May.

Also, new weekday service on Indiana and Broadway avenues in Spokane Valley will be improved in an initial phase on a new No. 95 bus to serve the mid-valley area.

Wellesley Avenue, which borders Northtown Mall will get greater weekend service starting next month.

In a news release this week, STA officials pointed out that the May improvements come just six months after voters agreed to higher sales taxes.

“When the new sales tax rate takes effect April 1, an additional one cent in sales tax will be collected for every ten-dollar retail purchase. For the average household in Spokane County, this will be an impact of about $1 a month,” the news release said.