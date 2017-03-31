State of Oregon, child welfare sued over alleged child abuse

A A

MEDFORD, Ore. — A $15.3 million lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Human Services and child welfare workers accuses them of allowing two girls to live with a known registered sex offender.

The Medford Mail Tribune reports attorneys for the young girls say the children were physically and sexually abused by the registered sex offender and their half-brother when they all lived in their great-grandmother’s mobile home in White City.

The girls were placed under DHS’s custody after it got a report from police about concerns of drug use, domestic violence and lack of food in their mother’s home. The girls were later given back to their mother, who took them to the White City mobile home.

Defense attorney Jill Schneider said she could not comment on pending litigation.

The children are now in the custody of a different relative.