Tillerson clashes with NATO allies on defense spending during brief meeting

A A

BRUSSELS — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday ratcheted up pressure on NATO allies to increase their defense spending, amid pushback from Germany’s top diplomat over President Donald Trump’s single-minded effort to boost the military budgets of members of the Western military alliance.

The meeting of NATO’s 28 foreign ministers – hastily rescheduled after Tillerson initially announced he would skip it in favor of a meeting with China’s leader – came amid fears of U.S. commitment to the alliance following Trump’s calls to increase spending. Tillerson said he wanted NATO leaders to agree at a May summit to come up with concrete plans by the end of the year to meet budget guidelines.

“As President Trump has made clear, it is no longer sustainable for the U.S. to maintain a disproportionate share of NATO’s defense expenditures,” Tillerson told the foreign ministers. “Allies must increase defense spending.”

The effort came after resistance from German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who said that the push from Washington was unrealistic and based on a mistaken interpretation of the spending targets, which are not binding. Germany is NATO’s largest economy after the United States, but it lags far behind in its defense spending. Twisting Berlin’s arm to increase its military efforts is key to Trump’s effort to pass some of Europe’s defense burdens back to U.S. partners.

“More money doesn’t mean more security,” said Gabriel, who is a member of Germany’s center-left Social Democratic Party and has long been skeptical of defense spending increases. He said that to expect Germany to reach NATO spending guidelines would require an additional $37 billion a year and was “totally unrealistic.” NATO leaders have pledged to increase annual defense outlays to two percent of their gross domestic products by 2024, but the targets were not requirements.

After Trump met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in mid-March, he wrote on Twitter that “Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany!”

Merkel and her center-right Christian Democratic allies, who rule in a coalition with Gabriel’s center-left party, have been more willing than Gabriel to entertain Trump’s requests. Defense increases are broadly unpopular in Germany ahead of September elections, and some of Gabriel’s aggressive push was for domestic consumption. But he rejected out of hand Tillerson’s proposal that nations create spending plans with specific, year-by-year targets, setting up a showdown for the May summit.

NATO diplomats said that the closed-door meetings with Tillerson were cordial. But some quietly criticized him for spending less than five hours on the ground in Brussels before returning to the United States before the meetings fully finished. Previous secretaries of state have often given news conferences at the end of such conclaves; Tillerson took no questions in Brussels.

Many diplomats counted it as a victory to have convinced Tillerson to come in the first place. The gathering was initially scheduled for next week, overlapping with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Florida to meet Trump. Tillerson planned to skip the NATO event, meaning that he would have met with Chinese and Russian leaders before he met with his alliance counterparts.

“Going to Moscow before seeing members of the alliance did not go down well,” a senior NATO diplomat said ahead of the meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity to talk frankly about allied perceptions of the Trump administration.

Tillerson also repeated U.S. desires for NATO to do more to fight terrorism, but he offered no concrete requests and said that the Trump administration was still working on specific roles in which NATO could do more. Although NATO has increased training for Iraqi troops and offered its AWACS surveillance planes to help efforts to defeat the Islamic State, many alliance nations remain skeptical that NATO’s structures are well-suited for counterterrorism.

Skeptical diplomats say that the intelligence agencies and police forces of individual NATO nations are better-adapted to fighting domestic terrorism threats. Direct intervention on the ground in Syria and Iraq may be most effective if countries offer their militaries on an individual basis rather than in a joint effort through NATO structures, they say.