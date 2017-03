Vital Statistics

A A

Births

PEACEHEALTH SOUTHWEST MEDICAL CENTER

Donavan O. and Emily M. Nylund, Brush Prairie, a girl, Ellen H. Nylund, March 24, 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Trevor L. and Tia N. Oerding, Vancouver, a boy, Jaxton T. Oerding, March 8, 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

Marriage dissolution

DECREES GRANTED

Debra, James Francis and Rebekah Jane.

Bush, Erika Lane and Michael S.

PETITIONS FILED

Smith, Soleil and Turner, Daniel M.

Carillo, Melissa G. and Gabriel T.

Alder, Brian M. and Catherine A.

Marriage licenses

APPLICATIONS FILED MARCH 29

Manning, Merribeth Joanna, 43, Vancouver, and Greenberg, David Paul, 52, Vancouver.

Redfield, Corrie Allison, 33, Camas, and Autry, Kyle Wayne, 31, Camas.

Vertner, Krystal Lee, 34, Auburn, and Cabral, Michael Joseph, 34, Vancouver.

Zhividze, Nodari Nodarievich, 24, Vancouver, and Slivkova, Diana Feodorovna, 18, Vancouver.

Volynets, Lyudmila Y., 21, Vancouver, and Shuliak, Maksym Valeriyovich, 23, Vancouver.

Mousseau, Anne Michelle, 29, Portland, and Higginson, Ian Mark, 30, Portland.

Court sentencings

The Columbian’s policy is to publish all Clark County Superior Court felony sentencings, as provided by the Clark County Clerk’s Office. DC signifies that the defendant has entered drug court. Addresses are provided by the courts and may have changed by the time of sentencing. Judges: John Fairgrieve, John Hagensen, James Swanger, James Rulli, Vernon Schreiber, Robert Lewis, Darvin Zimmerman, Scott A. Collier, Greg Gonzales, Kelli Osler, Sonya Langsdorf, Dan Stahnke, Suzan Clark, David Gregerson, Derek Vanderwood and Bernard Veljacic. Judge Protem: Terry Vetter. Court Commissioners: Carin Schienberg, Amy Swingen, Dayann Liebman and Jennifer K. Snider.

SUPERIOR

Walter, Kunton Audon, 35, transient, 30 days, theft-2 access device. (Vanderwood, March 23).