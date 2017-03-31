WSP: Battle Ground man runs red light, causes crash

A A

A Battle Ground man will face charges after police say he ran a red light on state Highway 503 in Brush Prairie, causing an injury crash.

Charles Haga, 50, was driving a 2001 Toyota pickup north on the highway at about 8 p.m. Thursday when he went through a red traffic signal, according to Washington State Patrol.

The pickup struck a southbound 1994 Toyota 4 Runner that was in the left turn lane to turn east onto Caples Road, state patrol reported.

Charles Haga was injured but not taken to any hospital. His passenger, Susan Haga, 62, was injured and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately available.

The driver of the 4 Runner was not injured.

Troopers said that Charles Haga will face a charge of second-degree negligent driving.