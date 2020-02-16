Menu
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Feb. 16, 2020
50 wild animals woman kept in North Carolina home euthanized

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina authorities have euthanized more than 50 wild animals, including opossums, raccoons and squirrels, that a woman was keeping inside her suburban home and yard.

The News & Observer reports Wildlife Commission officials responded to Kimberly Childress’s home on Aug. 1, suspecting she was violating permits for holding and rehabilitating wild animals.

A search warrant obtained by the paper states raccoons and opossums were running freely around her house with her pets. Sgt. Forrest Orr said rabies concerns forced them to euthanize 39 opossums, seven raccoons and five squirrels. He said dogs, a cat, sugar gliders and a pigeon were temporarily taken from Childress, then returned.

Childress faces five misdemeanors, including failing to meet standards for holding wildlife and provide clean water.

