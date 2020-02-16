Amazon still king of July sales blitz

Amazon.com’s Prime Day sales event may feel like a distant memory (unless that credit card bill has yet to arrive), but new research shows that consumers are adjusting their spending habits in measurable ways around what has been dubbed “Black Friday in July.” And Amazon remains the clear winner.

Prime Day is aimed at Amazon Prime members, who pay an annual subscription fee of $119, but Target, Best Buy and many other retailers now offer their own deals to run concurrently.

During this year’s two-day event July 15 and 16, online shoppers spent more than 10 times as much money on Amazon as they did on Walmart and eBay combined, according to Edison Trends.

The market research firm 1010data found that Amazon took significant online market share from both Walmart and Minneapolis-based Target Corp. at the start of the 48-hour day sales event and held it for the day after.

The firm analyzed U.S. credit and debit card spending for the three retailers in the days leading up to the two-day promotional event, during it and immediately afterward.