Appointment of member’s spouse to Yacolt council spurs debate

YACOLT — Yacolt residents say they love their small town for its community feel, but two members of the town council are a little too familial for some.

At Monday’s council meeting, a group of residents and supporters showed up to voice their displeasure that councilors appointed Danny Moseley to the open Position 2 seat at the July 15 meeting. Their issue is that Moseley is married to Malita Moseley, a sitting councilor, and she didn’t recuse herself from the vote. She voted for her husband, giving him two votes to be appointed to the council.

Michelle Dawson, one of the other two applicants for the seat, also received two votes, setting up a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Vince Myers, who went with Danny Moseley.

“I voted for the one of the three candidates who I thought would do the best job,” Malita Moseley said at Monday’s meeting.

There was some back-and-forth between councilors, the mayor and a group of people who came to support Dawson, including Joey Gibson, the founder of right-wing protest group Patriot Prayer.