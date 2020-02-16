Atmospheric river drenches Alaska following stretch of hot weather

In July, Alaska saw record heat, scant rainfall and raging wildfires. Now, an atmospheric river, a fire hose of moisture originating from the tropical Pacific Ocean, is soaking large parts of the state.

More than 4 inches of rain fell in a single day late last week in some areas, equivalent to more than a month’s worth of precipitation, causing flooding and establishing new rainfall records.

Nome registered 2.47 inches of rain Friday, beating its previous 24-hour rainfall total of 2.38 inches set in 1956. It also marked Nome’s first day with more than 2 inches of rain since 1957.

In Elim, 100 miles east of Nome, 3.28 inches came down. That also appears to have set an record for 24-hour rainfall. Elim hit 58 degrees Friday at the same time, setting a record high temperature for the date.

Northeast of Elim, Hogatza River saw a whopping 4.82 inches. It’s all in character for atmospheric rivers, which can slingshot uncharacteristic warmth and humidity all the way up to the Arctic Circle.