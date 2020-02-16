Barneys seeks bankruptcy protection, closes most of its stores

NEW YORK — Barneys New York is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest retailer to buckle as shoppers move online.

The iconic clothier founded almost a century ago will keep the doors open at its 10-story Madison Avenue store, but it has secured $75 million in financing to pay employees and vendors as it seeks a buyer. Stores in Chicago, Las Vegas and Seattle will close along with 12 concept and warehouse locations.

Stores in Beverly Hills, Calif., San Francisco and in Boston will remain open, as well as two warehouse locations in New York and California. However, the company said Tuesday it’s reviewing all store leases.

Barneys, controlled by New York hedge fund Perry Capital, listed more than $100 million in debt and more than $100 million in assets in its bankruptcy filing.

The picture for most traditional retailers grows worse by the year.

The number of retail stores closed in the U.S. this year has already surpassed last year’s total, according to Coresight Research, which expects 12,000 will be shuttered in 2019. Coresight said 7,567 retail stores have closed so far this year, compared with 5,864 in all of 2018.