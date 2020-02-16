Menu
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Feb. 16, 2020
Dartmouth settles sexual misconduct lawsuit with 9 women

By
Published:

CONCORD, N.H. — Dartmouth College has settled a federal lawsuit with nine women who sued the school over allegations that it ignored years of harassment and assault by former psychology department professors.

In a statement Tuesday, both sides say the settlement includes $14 million for students who can prove they suffered abuse, as well as several initiatives by the college “to rectify current problems and prevent future issues.” The settlement’s still subject to approval by a U.S. District Court judge in Concord.

The November lawsuit by current and former students accused Dartmouth of failing to take action to address years of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior by three Department of Psychological and Brain Science professors.

Dartmouth said it was unaware of the allegations until it was alerted by scores of female students.

