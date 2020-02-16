East County Fire and Rescue, North Country EMS levies passing easily

East County Fire and Rescue’s one-year levy lid lift was passing comfortably Tuesday night, while two levies for North Country Emergency Medical Services were passing by even wider margins.

All of the levies all need simple majorities to pass.

The East County levy is passing by 59.26 percent. Its passage would allow the rural fire district, which serves areas near Camas and Washougal, to set the collection rate at $1.50 per $1,000 of current assessed property values.

“Well, I’m pretty darned excited,” Chief Mike Carnes said. “It’s just huge for us, being a rural district.”

The owner of a $450,000 home would pay an additional $12.75 per month. Due to inflation costs and increased property values, the actual rate would be 34 cents higher than the most recently approved levy for the same price in 2008.

In November, voters narrowly rejected a levy at the same rate but for a five-year time span.