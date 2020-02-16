Educators make strong showing in Vancouver schools race

It was big win for educators in Tuesday’s primary election, as school employees rose to the top in races for Vancouver Public Schools Board of Directors.

A broad slate of school board candidates was cut in half Tuesday. Six of the 12 running to lead Clark County’s second largest school district, three of whom are educators, will move on to the general election.

The past year has been historic for Vancouver Public Schools, marked by a teachers strike, budget cuts and pressure from declining enrollment. Heightened interest in school board positions is the latest chapter in that history, with three contested primary elections in a district that rarely sees any at all.

Position No. 1

Incumbent Dale Rice had a comfortable lead in his race, capturing 37.79 percent of the 15,767 votes cast. Newcomer Kyle Sproul, meanwhile, took second place with 32.52 percent of the vote.

Sproul, a business professional with a background in marketing, said the results suggest voters in the school district are ready for change.