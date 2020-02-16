El Paso massacre puts freshman Rep. Escobar in consoler role

WASHINGTON — The document landed in Rep. Veronica Escobar’s email just hours after a gunman killed 22 people in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart. It was a best-practices guide of sorts to a grim duty, titled “Shooting tragedy: Dealing with a crisis.”

Updated by members of Congress and their staffs and quietly passed around Capitol Hill for years, the how-to guidance was shared over the weekend with Escobar, a freshman Democrat and the latest member of a group of lawmakers charged with leading after mass shootings in their districts.

But as Escobar is learning, no guide to the logistics of crisis management is preparation enough for the sights and sounds of this specific kind of mayhem in one’s hometown. On Monday, two days after the shooting massacre, Escobar’s voice wavered as she recounted the story of a man who got a phone call from his wife, one of the Walmart victims. She had been shot in the legs and could not find their daughter. Both survived, Escobar said.

“The one detail I keep hearing over and over again is: He did not see them as people,” she said of the shooter during a telephone interview. “They were not human beings to him.”

The shooting adds a new and more seasoned chapter to Escobar’s story. The 49-year-old mother of two and wife of an immigration judge spent two decades in local government before coming to Washington this year as part of the history-making class of Democratic freshmen. She’s the first Latina to represent her district and has been tapped by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as an authority on the painful debate over border security.