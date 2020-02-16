FBI opens domestic terrorism case in Gilroy shooting

LOS ANGELES — The discovery of a “target list” containing religious institutions, courthouses and other sites compiled by the gunman in a mass shooting at a California food festival has prompted the FBI to open a domestic terrorism case.

Shooter Santino William Legan, 19, appeared to be interested in conflicting violent ideologies, but authorities still have not determined a motive for the July 28 attack that killed three people, including two children, said John Bennett, the FBI’s agent in charge in San Francisco.

Authorities have not found a written explanation from Legan, but Bennett said they cannot rule out white nationalism as a factor.

On the day of the attack, Legan urged his Instagram followers to read a 19th century book popular with white supremacists who follow extremist websites. He also complained about overcrowding towns and paving open space to make room for “hordes” of Latinos and Silicon Valley whites.

Family members of Legan released a statement saying they were “deeply shocked and horrified” by his actions. They also apologized to the victims and their families.