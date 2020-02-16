Menu
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Feb. 16, 2020
Fox, Stewart neck and neck in Vancouver City Council race

Levies leading by wide margins for schools, EMS

By , Columbian Metro Editor
Published:
Jeanne Stewart and Sarah Fox are leading Tuesday in the Vancouver City Council race for position 6. (The Columbian file photos)
Sarah Fox and Jeanne Stewart were leading a field of seven candidates for Position 6 on the Vancouver City Council, with a difference of only two votes between them in Tuesday’s primary election.

Fox, who had been a finalist for council appointment, had 22.87 percent of the vote. Stewart, who also previously served on the Vancouver City Council and as a Republican on the Clark County Council, had 22.86 percent of the vote.

In the race for Position 2 on the Vancouver City Council, appointed incumbent Erik Paulsen was leading with 64.73 percent of the vote. Maureen McGoldrick was the second-biggest vote getter with 20.87 percent.

The top two candidates in all the nonpartisan city council and school board races will advance to the November general election, as with both candidates in the partisan Clark County Council race.

Clark County Council

Republican Gary Medvigy, a former Army general and California Superior Court judge, is leading Democrat Adrian Cortes, an educator and member of the nonpartisan Battle Ground City Council in the special election for Position 4 on the Clark County Council. Medvigy had 58.18 percent. Cortes had 41.82 percent.

Battle Ground City Council

In Battle Ground, Shauna Walters and Neil Butler were the top two vote-getters for Position 3 on the Battle Ground City Council. Walters received 48.88 percent of the vote. Butler received 33.88 percent.

In the race for Position 7 on the Battle Ground City Council,  Philip Johnson and Joshua VanGelder were leading. Johnson had 46.15 percent of the vote. VanGelder had 33.81 percent.

Vancouver Public Schools Board of Directors

Dale Rice and Kyle Sproul are leading in the race for Position No. 1 on the Vancouver Public Schools Board of Directors. Rice had 37.79 percent of the vote. Sproul had 32.52 percent.

Lisa Messer and Kathy Decker are leading in the race for Position 4 on the board, with 29.12 percent and 28.26 percent of the vote, respectively.

Tracie Barrows and Chris Lewis were leading in the race for Position 7 on the board, with 44.69 percent and 26.29 percent of the vote, respectively.

In levy elections:

Town of Yacolt was leading with 85.93 percent of the vote. A companion measure, Proposition 3 for the Clark County Emergency Services District No. 1, was leading with 81.54 percent.

East County Fire and Rescue Proposition No. 3 was leading with 59.26 percent.

Green Mountain School District Proposition No. 2 was leading with 66.03 percent of the vote.

Voter turnout was reported at 20.3 percent as of Tuesday’s tally, with 47,456 ballots counted. Another 11,000 ballots are estimated left to be counted.

Battle Ground & HockinsonClark County GovernmentNorth CountyVancouver City CouncilVancouver Public Schools
Columbian Metro Editor
