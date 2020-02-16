Fox, Stewart neck and neck in Vancouver City Council race

Photo

Sarah Fox and Jeanne Stewart were leading a field of seven candidates for Position 6 on the Vancouver City Council, with a difference of only two votes between them in Tuesday’s primary election.

Fox, who had been a finalist for council appointment, had 22.87 percent of the vote. Stewart, who also previously served on the Vancouver City Council and as a Republican on the Clark County Council, had 22.86 percent of the vote.

In the race for Position 2 on the Vancouver City Council, appointed incumbent Erik Paulsen was leading with 64.73 percent of the vote. Maureen McGoldrick was the second-biggest vote getter with 20.87 percent.

The top two candidates in all the nonpartisan city council and school board races will advance to the November general election, as with both candidates in the partisan Clark County Council race.

Clark County Council

Republican Gary Medvigy, a former Army general and California Superior Court judge, is leading Democrat Adrian Cortes, an educator and member of the nonpartisan Battle Ground City Council in the special election for Position 4 on the Clark County Council. Medvigy had 58.18 percent. Cortes had 41.82 percent.