Fox, Stewart lead in Vancouver City Council race

Jeanne Stewart and Sarah Fox have likely prevailed in the seven-way race for Vancouver City Council Position 6, pulling ahead of the pack to advance to the November general election.

The preliminary results as of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday showed Fox with 22.87 percent of the vote and Stewart with 22.86 percent. Fox was leading Stewart by two votes.

Voter turnout was 20.3 percent, according to the Clark County Auditor’s Office, with 47,456 ballots returned. However, an estimated 11,000 ballots have yet to be counted and have the potential to change the election’s outcome.

In the three-way race for Position 2, incumbent Erik Paulsen comfortably led with 64.73 percent of ballots cast in his favor, while challenger Maureen McGoldrick beat out Justin Forsman for a spot in the general election with 20.87 percent to Forsman’s 14.40 percent.

Whittling down Position 6

The results conclude a crowded primary election season for the Vancouver City Council. That was especially true of Position 6, currently held by Bill Turlay, who did not seek re-election.